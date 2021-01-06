WATERLOO — The Seneca County Industrial Development Agency will elect officers for 2021 at a virtual meeting set to begin at noon Thursday.
Visit www.senecacountyida.org/livestream to watch the proceedings.
The IDA Board of Directors will welcome its two newest members: Bruce Murray, owner of Boundary Breaks Vineyard in Lodi, and Tom Murray, owner of Muranda Cheese Co. in Fayette. They were appointed last month to fill two vacancies on the nine-member board.
The current board president is Steve Brusso. The Waterloo resident manages Evans Chemetics in Waterloo.
Also Thursday, the board will make a host of annual designations for 2021, including legal counsel, accountant, auditor, chief executive officer, and chief financial officer.