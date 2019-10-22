GENEVA — City Mayor Ron Alcock has announced his support for mayoral candidate Mark Pitifer, who is running on the Republican line against Democrat Steve Valentino.
“I fully endorse Mark Salvatore Pitifer for mayor of Geneva in this November’s election,” Alcock stated in a press release. “Mark’s ability to work with people and his extensive community involvement make him the perfect choice to be the next mayor of Geneva. People are often concerned that Mark may not have the political experience to serve in office. In my opinion, Mark has the experience. He is ready to lead on day one, to bring people together to make the right decisions and to get the job done for this great city. I ask you to support him on election day.”
Pitifer said he was “humbled and honored by Mayor Alcock’s endorsement. I think it says a lot about my qualifications to be mayor and my ability to work with all and everyone. I greatly appreciate this endorsement, as it means so very much to me to have the mayor endorse me. Ron is a great mayor, and I thank him for his service to this great city.”