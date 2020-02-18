SYRACUSE — Democrat Dana Balter’s plans to get a second crack at Republican John Katko in November took a hit Saturday when the Onondaga County Democratic Committee endorsed Francis Conole, a Naval Academy graduate and Iraq War veteran.
Conole won the endorsement at a meeting of Onondaga Democrats Saturday. It was his second party endorsement of the week, as the Cayuga County Democratic Committee also endorsed him.
“I am honored to receive the endorsement of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee and excited to get to work with our committee members and activists to beat John Katko in November and start delivering real results for the people of NY-24,” he posted on his Facebook page.
Balter, who came within 5 percentage points of beating Katko in 2018, plans to stay in the race and compete in the June 23 primary. A third announced Democratic contender, Roger Misso, has not announced his status.
Balter previously won the endorsement of the Oswego County Democratic Committee. Wayne County Democrats are not making an endorsement in the primary.
Pam Hunter, the Onondaga County Democratic chair who also serves in the state Assembly, said Conole “is uniquely suited to represent New York’s 24th Congressional District as a central New York native who has served our country for more than two decades as a senior naval officer, Iraq war veteran and Pentagon policy advisor. Francis has the right message, operation and broad coalition of support throughout the region to beat John Katko in November.”
In the 2018 Democratic primary for the seat, Balter easily beat Juanita Perez Williams, who had the backing of the national Democratic committee.
Balter said she remains optimistic.
“I am running for Congress because I believe every central and western New Yorker deserves a fair shot at success,” she said in a statement. “In Congress, I will fight for affordable healthcare, good jobs with fair wages and getting big money out of politics. That message resonates, which is why I won Onondaga County in 2018. I look forward to earning the support of voters again in June and November so we can win the seat and finally give the 24th District the representation we deserve.”