Our state and nation face challenges that many never could have imagined six months ago. The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated local businesses and many unemployed New Yorkers are still struggling with New York’s dysfunctional unemployment system. And those parents who are working face difficulties finding affordable childcare.
Now more than ever, our area will need representation in Albany that is not afraid to stand up for middle-class families, small businesses and upstate New York values.
As a candidate for Assembly, I want to put my experience to work for our community during this challenging time. My background is similar to many of the hardworking taxpayers I have had the privilege of meeting as I have campaigned over the last seven months.
My high school sweetheart and wife of 42 years, Lynn, and I are lifelong Ontario County residents. We raised our two kids in local schools and worked to teach them the lessons that we were taught. If you work hard, play by the rules and always do your best, you should be able to achieve your American Dream.
Out of school I began my trade as a journeyman machinist at General Railway Signal. Over the years, I took on various leadership and management roles and worked my way into management roles overseeing teams of 50+ across the East Coast. I know what it means to work hard, balance a checkbook and do a payroll. Those skills are in short supply in Albany, which is one of the reasons I am running.
New York’s failed bail reform experiment is putting dangerous offenders out on the street. Now, there are growing calls to “defund” local police. The attempts to defund our local police agencies should keep everyone awake at night, and I am the only candidate who is opposed to these radical proposals. Now, more than ever we need to protect the safety of our community and that means giving police the tools they need to do their jobs.
Giving back is an important part of our lives. As the founder and head coach of the Red Jacket High School trap shooting team, I work with our local children to teach them safe firearms handling, self confidence and life skills. They compete against other students from across the state in competitive shooting events. Additionally, I am a member and volunteer for the Sons of the American Legion and am proud to support various other causes including four local sportsmen’s clubs. We also have worked closely with Back the Blue and local law enforcement, and I am proud to have the support of many first responders and officers. I am proud of the fact that I have earned the endorsement of many in our community, including CSEA, NFIB, The NYS Troopers PBA and many more.
As someone who owns a business, I can speak to the jobs situation in our state and what we must do to improve it. We must take decisive action to reduce income taxes for existing businesses and farms to grow jobs.
We all want the same things — lower taxes, good schools and safe communities. These are all achievable goals, but only if we have leaders with the courage to stand and fight. This will not be easy, but it is a battle worth fighting. If you send me to Albany, I will serve with ethics and integrity, as I always have, and never forget that I work for you!
It would be an honor to represent you in the Assembly and put my real-world experience in business and government to work for our region.