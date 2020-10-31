During these unprecedented times, we need strong, independent, and proven leaders in Congress.
I am running for re-election because I firmly believe that I have the record and experience needed to help lead our economic recovery and ensure our community is stronger in the wake of this crisis.
I have already begun this work. When COVID-19 hit, I immediately took action to deliver direct stimulus payments to families, to provide aid and personal protective equipment (PPE) to our local hospitals and healthcare centers, and to ensure our communities had the testing they needed to help track and curb the spread of this virus locally. I also was able to help thousands of businesses in our region receive aid from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which saved over 200,000 jobs across Onondaga, Cayuga, Wayne, and Oswego counties.
I immediately got to work for our seniors, pushing Medicare to cover telehealth services. I stood up for our veterans, ensuring the VA modernized to conduct hearings virtually, and worked to get our veterans the benefits they were due. And I delivered for our region’s farmers and growers, securing support through the SBA and USDA to ease economic hardship.
I’ve been ranked the second most bipartisan member in all of Congress, and I have a proven track record of working with Democrats and Republicans to get things done. If re-elected, I’ll continue this work to help ensure a strong economic recovery. I’ll prioritize making healthcare affordable and accessible for everyone, as I always have. I’ll fight alongside local leaders to hold the IJC accountable for rising water levels on Lake Ontario, and to provide relief for homeowners, businesses and municipalities.
My opponent, Dana Balter, embraces far-left, costly and dangerous proposals. She touts a complete government takeover of healthcare, a platform even Joe Biden opposes because it would increase taxes on middle-class families. What’s more, she has thrown her support behind extreme policies like New York’s devastating bail reform law — which puts every family in our community at risk. Dana Balter sides with those who would defund the police and supports allowing criminals out of jail. These dangerous policies will only hurt our recovery and leave our communities less safe.
Our country is facing many crises that require effective and independent leadership, not extreme partisan policies. America faces a global health pandemic, and our economy is suffering. There is unrest and divisiveness in communities nationwide. I know that these problems are at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Families are concerned about their health and safety, and our nation’s ability to make a strong recovery.
I believe the choice in this race could not be more clear. I have a proven record of getting things done and providing relief to our community during difficult times, while my opponent pushes a costly and far-left agenda that will only increase your taxes and make you less safe. Amid a pandemic and economic downturn, I firmly believe Balter’s policies cannot move our country forward.
It remains a high honor to represent our community in Congress, and I humbly ask for your vote to continue this work and move our country forward. Please vote for me on Election Day, Nov. 3.