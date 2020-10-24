The powerful win when they divide us. That’s how the system is rigged, and folks on the left and the right all know it.
However, we win with leaders who bring people together to get a real seat at the table to change things.
My opponent serves the powerful, the wealthy, corporate PACs and NYC donors, those who rig the system against middle-class families. He whines, saying I’m making things up when I raise this, blaming Democrats, blaming me, blaming everyone for his failures, but he was in the majority for eight years. He voted to raise our taxes, and he voted to supersize Gov. Cuomo’s powers while other Republicans and Democrats refused.
Ultimately, he’s a symptom of a greater illness, fueling false partisan division to keep the boots on our necks and resources flowing to other parts of our state.
But despite this, maybe even because of it, I see real optimism: Voters across the political spectrum are waking up, reclaiming their role as the most important people in our democratic republic, and holding do-nothing representatives accountable. We can fix what’s broken if we choose to elect leaders who face facts, listen to voters instead of donors, and find common ground instead of fostering division.
The real divide is between most of us, who pay high taxes but see jobs disappearing and schools left behind — and those corporate billionaires at the tippity-top (none of them live around here) who get subsidized by our taxes and don’t pay their fair share.
When New York state went “on pause” due to COVID, New York City — with roughly half the state’s population and most of the state’s wealth — funded a program to rescue small businesses. Meanwhile, upstate counties were left to fend for themselves, with only 1% of NYC’s population and a sliver of NYC’s vast tax base. I called on our representatives to stand up for us seven months ago, and I’m still calling, because nothing’s happened. These politicians show up at ribbon-cuttings to pat themselves on the back, and my opponent gets one taxpayer-funded paycheck for being elected and a second $150,000 paycheck for working part-time at his lobbying firm.
Not long ago, Mr. O’Mara and I had a debate where we discussed bail reform, and I pointed out that he surely must agree with our constitutional right of innocence until proven guilty because he had spent thousands of campaign dollars on a criminal defense law firm.
Instead of agreeing that paying a criminal defense firm does not, in any way, indicate crime, Sen. O’Mara threw a fit and doubled down on defending his side-job at a lobbying firm where the clients have business before the Senate.
I’m running for State Senate because we deserve a representative who puts us first and works tirelessly to get us a seat at the table. I believe in us, in our hard-working people, our beautiful country, and our spirit of giving that lets us take care of our own.
We must implement the solutions that are already out there for our struggling rural hospitals, underfunded schools, and broadband deserts. We must fix Medicaid funding so it stops driving up property taxes. We must get child care and universal pre-K for the whole state, not just New York City.
I’m fighting for my home and my kids’ future. I’m a lawyer, a mom, a taxpayer, and I’m running for State Senate because, like you, I’ve had enough. I know that change is possible because I’ve seen people step up over and over to demand a rightful spot at the table. And I’m with the people.