2020 has been a challenging year for local families, farms and small businesses. Many have lost loved ones and endured incredible difficulties. Together, we have faced a crisis that no one could have imagined would so fundamentally impact our daily lives.
However, we have seen our communities come together to face these challenges. Neighbors have helped neighbors and our essential workers and first responders have been there for us all. They demonstrate the character of our community and are truly everyday heroes.
As your New York State Senator, I have worked with our local healthcare providers, volunteers, schools, governments, farms and businesses to keep people safe and support safe reopening. My top priority is serving my constituents and making state government work for them. Since the pandemic began, we have assisted more than 1,500 constituents who had issues with unemployment or other concerns related to the pandemic.
As our community continues to reopen, it’s important to look forward to the future. We must take the lessons we learned from the pandemic and apply them to make upstate New York stronger, safer and more resilient.
Families and small businesses are facing unprecedented financial challenges, which is why I am working to lower taxes for the middle class and cut red tape for small businesses and farms.
Many in New York City believe that we can tax and spend our way out of a budget deficit. I do not. We cannot balance the budget on the backs of middle-class families. We must prioritize, just like families do with their finances. That means putting people first, not politics.
To rebuild our economy we must fix our crumbling roads and bridges. Local highway superintendents are doing the best job they can with a limited amount of resources. And I have been successful in delivering additional funds to them but more must be done. We rely on safe roads to bring our kids to school and transport products from local businesses and farms.
Investing in our infrastructure also means expanding access to affordable broadband, public water, and sewer. This critical infrastructure supports jobs and the success of our region. With many students learning from home and people working from home, the need to expand broadband access has never been greater. In total, we have successfully fought for more than $41 million to expand access to more than 11,400 families and businesses in my Senate District. But there is a lot more to do and I will continue to work aggressively to secure critical infrastructure funding.
We rely on our lakes for drinking water, recreation, and so much more. The success of our farms and tourism is directly tied to the health of our lakes and waterways. Harmful algal blooms (HABs) are a growing issue that threaten the water supply across our region. The majority of our municipalities draw their water from local lakes. If HABs are present the water is not safe to drink. No one should have to worry about turning on their faucet and getting sick. That is why I have worked with our local communities to secure millions in grant funding to support filtration upgrades that will help keep people safe.
As State Senator, I have worked with our local governments to protect our lakes, upgrade water and sewer facilities, and ensure that we are leaving a lasting positive legacy for our children and grandchildren.
You can count on me to continue to be a strong voice for our residents and local community. As your Senator, I will always put people first. Always have and always will!