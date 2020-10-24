My name is Shauna Marie O’Toole, and I am running for the NY State Senate District 54 seat. Allow me to share a little about who I am.
I have had a career that spans from digging holes in cemeteries for a living to assisting with a project that flew aboard shuttle Atlantis. I have spent 11 years as an earth science teacher. I have retired from teaching and work with food for a living. If you live in the Geneva area, you may have had a pizza, wings or a sub that I made for you.
My wife and I are working class, just like many who live in this district. We work, pay our bills, and save a little to do something fun every once in a while. I would guess that many of you reading this would say that this sounds familiar.
This pandemic has stressed every family in our nation. I suspect that many of you look at the effects of this virus and see that there are things that need to be changed. Perhaps a different approach is needed. This is what I see.
We have small and medium farms that are struggling to survive. These are farms that have been in families for generations, but the farmers are now worried. What we need are low-interest loans and grants to help farmers through the pandemic recovery. We should also look at how the state can distribute extra foodstuffs to those who need it through food banks. Farmers would benefit through tax breaks and/or through the state directly purchasing the foodstuffs. Food banks have seen unprecedented demands because of the pandemic. This would be a perfect way to distribute extra produce to those who need it.
Small businesses are the heart and soul of rural America. This pandemic has forced many shops to close. Others are barely holding on by their fingernails. We need to help new businesses start through loans and grants. This is especially true for minority-owned businesses. We should pick up at least part of the tab regarding costly regulations. This has been what I have been hearing consistently from small businesses.
I had many students who struggled in my earth science class but excelled when they were working with their hands. Give them lumber, and they will build a house. Parts, and they will build you a truck. Foodstuffs, and they will cook you a feast. We need to help these students get into the trades. Let’s work with the unions and help them find good jobs locally.
These hard-working people are the heart and soul of the working and middle class.
All of these things cost money, and someone has to pay for them. I know my taxes are too high, and I would guess that those reading this essay would say the same thing. If anything, we need a tax break.
The one class of people that can afford a tax increase is the wealthy and ultra wealthy. If you make a million dollars or more personal profit, NOT business profit, you should pay more in taxes. The federal tax breaks given to the wealthy have resulted in money being banked. Nothing “trickles down” in terms of funds.
Give the working and middle classes a tax break, and we spend the money locally. We go to the local café. Maybe paint our house. Get that haircut we’ve been wanting. We spend locally and we help our neighbors by keeping them in business.
Millionaires benefited from our labor. It’s their turn to foot the bill.