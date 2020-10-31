In 2017 I jumped into the 23rd District Congressional race out of a concern for the direction of our county and its fundamental values of democracy and citizenship. I left work that paid more than Congress, and I am not independently wealthy by any stretch, but growing up in modest circumstances I have done well enough to support myself through two campaigns. Everyone should step forward at this time to do what they can to address the discord and disunity of our country and the international threats we face, especially in the area of cybersecurity.
In the past three years I have learned so much from the people I have met on the campaign trail.
All my life, I never thought I would know anyone who worked as hard as my dad, who owned a small tavern restaurant in downtown Rochester … until I met a dairy farmer. Farmers, especially those facing really thin margins or even losing their business, have won my heart.
Law enforcement officers — I have two stepsons who are deputy sheriffs in this district — who are called on to address social challenges: mental illness, domestic violence, abuse and neglect, while striving to keep us safe.
Everyday people who work two and sometimes three jobs to make ends meet, and still can’t, because no matter how hard they work they do not have health insurance for themselves or their families. Young people who can’t get a mortgage because they are paying off student debt with outrageous interest rates. And then all of the children whose schooling was derailed and the parents who could not work from home during the pandemic because there was no internet.
We deserve better representation in Congress than we have received from a 10-year incumbent. The federal government should be responsible for ensuring affordable healthcare, reasonable interest rates on school loans, and basic utilities such as the internet, but unfortunately we have a representative who cares more about his corporate donors than he does the people of this district.
Let’s preserve our environment instead of exploiting it. We should support our farmers and agriculture, not regulate and tax them to death. Affordable healthcare, child-care and public transportation will help people get off social services and back to work. Let’s move together toward healing from this pandemic. We need sensible approaches to public health, money for research into treatment and a vaccine, and money into our economy where we need it most: municipalities, schools, to feed the hungry and house the homeless and keep the unemployed from joining those ranks, and to keep our small businesses open in the district. Let’s stop giving away our good tax dollars to the big banks, special interests and corporations when real people need it so much.
I seek unity. Already I embrace everyone in this district, not just the people who vote for me or agree with me on every issue. I have kept my promise not to lie about my opponent as one way of demonstrating true bipartisanship. I cannot say the same about my opponent, sadly, as he seeks to distract attention from his failed record through unscrupulous campaign advertising. I respect the intelligence and citizenship of voters. And it is important to model appropriate behavior for our youth. My opponent’s campaign advertising does neither. We can do better than that. In fact, for our children, we must. I pledge to govern with integrity and respect if, God willing, I have the honor to represent you in Congress.