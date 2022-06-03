SENECA FALLS — Voters in Seneca Falls and Seneca County will choose a representative in Congress not once but twice in the next six months.
Area residents will have a chance to hear from the Democrats running in each of those races at a candidates’ forum being held from 2-4 p.m. June 12 at the Seneca Falls Community Center.
The event, sponsored by Blue Seneca and the Seneca County Democratic Committee, is free and open to the public.
Rachel Weil, one of the forum organizers, admits that having two elections is confusing.
“Seneca Falls and Seneca County were in the past part of the NY-23rd Congressional District, which Tom Reed represented prior to his resignation,” Weil explained. “Now, after redistricting, Seneca County is part of the newly formed NY-24th Congressional District. So, we vote in two elections, one special election in our old district (NY-23) to replace Reed and one midterm election in our new district (NY-24) to choose someone who will then serve a two-year term.”
Max Della Pia, who ran for Congress in 2018, is the Democrat chosen to run in the August special election to replace Reed. The winner of that election will serve the remaining four-plus months of Reed’s term.
Steven Holden, an Army veteran and professional financial manager who lives in Camillus, is the only Democrat running in the Nov. 8 election to represent the newly formed 24th.
Therefore, Holden and Della Pia are not running against each other.
“Anybody, regardless of their party registration, is welcome to attend the forum, and there will be opportunities for audience members to ask questions,” Weil said. “The purpose of the forum is to have a conversation with the candidates about the issues that matter most: healthcare, climate change, jobs, inflation, the opioid epidemic, voting rights, gun violence, the war in Ukraine, abortion rights, protecting veterans and the elderly.”