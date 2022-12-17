GENEVA — As the 2022 election season draws to a close, the Geneva City Democratic Committee is looking to the future. With City Council elections happening next fall, the committee is working to develop a platform that it feels will represent the interests of Geneva residents — and they would like your help to make that possible.
The Democratic Committee is eager to hear from residents about their priorities for our city and our community and to find forward-thinking candidates who want to make those priorities a reality. If you would like to voice your opinions — and maybe even join the Democratic Committee or run for office — then they want to hear from you.
Geneva City Democratic Committee members represent specific election wards and districts where they engage in get-out-the-vote activities. In March, members will circulate petitions to get Democrats on the ballot. This is a critical time in the election cycle when not only are candidates chosen, but connections are made throughout the community to spread the word about these great people who are ready to step up and represent those interests.
To help build Geneva’s Democratic platform, to discuss the possibility of running for office, or to find out more about becoming a member of the Geneva City Democratic Committee, contact the committee’s chairwoman, Eileen Buckley, at GenevaCityDemocrats@gmail.com. If you live in the Town of Geneva and wish to get involved in their committee, you can contact their Democratic chairwoman, Kim Aliperti, at KimAliperti@TownOfGeneva.com.
The next election will be here before we know it, and the Geneva City Democratic Committee is excited to talk with you about how you can get involved.