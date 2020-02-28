BUFFALO — The Democrat and Republican vying for the vacant 27th Congressional District seat will have debates after all.
The Libertarian candidate who challenged Democrat Nate McMurray to a debate apparently is not included.
McMurray and Republican Chris Jacobs said they will be debating live on Tuesday, April 7 on WROC-TV in Rochester at 8 p.m. They are on the ballot for the April 28 special election, as is Libertarian Duane Whitmer.
Two other debates are planned as well, according to a Jacobs campaign spokesperson on Thursday.
McMurray said Thursday that he had invited Whitmer to a campaign forum he was organizing and had thought something was set up, but then communication with Whitmer ended.
“It’s off,” McMurray said Thursday. “We invited him to a forum. He accepted, but we have had trouble even getting him on the phone to arrange. I’m legitimately confused.”
Whitmer claimed in a press release issued Feb. 17 that he would debate McMurray, who had challenged Jacobs to a series of debates, but had received no response from his Republican opponent at the time of Whitmer’s press release. Whitmer suggested McMurray was dodging him.
McMurray said he had no idea Whitmer had even made such a challenge until he read a story in the Finger Lakes Times this week.
He said the televised debates were organized by Buffalo radio station WBEN, which is partnering with WIVB-TV of Buffalo and WROC-TV in Rochester, and it was their decision on the invitations, McMurray said.
If Whitmer is still interested in taking part in a campaign forum with him, “he should probably talk to our campaign,” said McMurray.
The winner of the special election in the 27th District, which includes the western half of Ontario County, will fill the remainder of the term of Republican Chris Collins, who resigned amid insider trading allegations that he ultimately pleaded guilty to.
A second election takes place in November to fill the full two-year term.