Early voting begins its nine-day run in New York state tomorrow, Oct. 24 and lasts through Sunday, Nov. 1.
Here are the general guidelines:
• If you’ve voted in New York before, you don’t need to provide ID to vote.
• If you’re a first-time voter who registered by mail and didn’t provide a copy of your ID with your registration, you may need to show ID to vote. Acceptable forms include: a current and valid photo ID; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.
• Voters without ID: If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote an affidavit ballot.
• Polling places are following strict CDC guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic. You will be expected to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines while at these locations.
• Absentee ballot envelopes containing voters’ absentee ballot can be dropped off at Early Voting Sites.
Hours
In Ontario County, the hours for Early Voting are:
Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 27: Noon to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28: Noon to 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Seneca and Wayne counties, the hours for Early Voting are:
On Saturday and Sunday of both weekends: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Monday, Thursday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Tuesday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In Yates County, the hours for Early Voting are:
On Saturday and Sunday of both weekends: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voting LOCATIONS
Ontario County
• County Board of Elections, 74 Ontario St., Canandaigua
• Victor Town Hall, 85 East Main St., Victor
• Geneva Housing Authority, Administration Building, 41 Lewis St., Geneva
Seneca County
• County Board of Elections, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo
Wayne County
• County Board of Elections, 7376 Route 31, Suite 1200, Lyons
Yates County
• Room adjacent to the County Clerk’s Office in the County Office Building, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan
Questions
Call your County Board of Elections:
Ontario: (585) 396-4005
Seneca: (315) 539-1760
Wayne: (315) 946-7400
Yates: (315) 536-5135