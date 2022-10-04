MARION — The Wayne County Chapter of Shooters Committee on Political Education, or S.C.O.P.E., is sponsoring a Meet the Candidates Night Oct. 12.
It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Marion American Legion, 4141 Witherden Road, and the focus will be on the upcoming Nov. 8 elections and participating candidates.
Wayne County S.C.O.P.E. is inviting candidates for countywide (local/state/federal) offices to attend. Each candidate will have approximately 10 minutes to discuss their political platform, followed by a question-and-answer period of the same length.
Wayne County S.C.O.P.E. is a member of a statewide organization dedicated to preserving civil and constitutional rights as stated in the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment and Article 2, Section 4, of the New York Civil Rights Law.
These are the guidelines for the forum:
• Be brief, as other items and individuals are on the agenda.
• The time intervals will be managed by the chairman/vice chairman of Wayne County S.C.O.P.E.
• A designated surrogate may replace a candidate who is unable to attend.
• This not a debate format. S.C.O.P.E. asks candidates to refrain from engaging one another.
• Handouts are welcome.
Candidates invited include those running for Wayne County judge; county legislature; New York State Senate; New York State Assembly; U.S. Congressional District 24; or others.
Candidates can contact Don Smith at don6027@gmail.com with questions, to confirm attendance, or to appoint a surrogate.