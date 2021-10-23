To the Editor:
Each election season we hear mantras from the candidates. Slogans this year are "transparency" and "integrity." I have seen large amounts of signs, mailers, billboards, and door hangers.
NYS Election Law requires candidates and committees to disclose, within the NYSBOE Public Reporting system, ALL expenditures, and contributions more than $1,000 in aggregate. This information must be publicly available and filed within specific time frames during the campaign cycles.
Monitoring the Public Reporting System, I found that, for the Town of Phelps, most of the first-time candidates and one of the incumbents have registered for the Public Reporting system, and where appropriate, disclosed their information including all contributions as well as expenditures.
Both Norman Teed, running for re-election for the town supervisor position, and Phillip Frere, first-time candidate for the town highway superintendent, have neglected to register and report their data.
When you see the signs, see the billboards, receive the mailers, and have a door knocker put on your house, think about "transparency" and "integrity." The lack of reporting affirms the lack of both as neither has, either individually or through a committee, reported any.
Norman Teed is an incumbent who touts transparency. His lack of transparency with these mandated disclosures is just a further admission of how the town supervisor has managed the town. There is no transparency in board agendas, minutes, and virtually every aspect of his management of the town.
Without transparency, there cannot be integrity! Neither should be running on those mantras.
KATHLEEN DUCHESNEAU
Phelps