To the Editor:
A proposition is on the ballot this year to change the Yates County legislators' term of office from two to four years.
The discussion and vote to place this law on the ballot were taken during a June 8 internet Zoom meeting when no members of the public could be in attendance. There were four legislators who voted no. This proposal has been discussed several times since 1974 and always failed to have enough votes to be adopted for a vote.
This local law will have no benefit for the public. It is only self-serving, making it easier for the legislators to perpetuate themselves in office. It will make it more difficult for voters to have choices and change an ineffective representative if they want.
A continuing excuse is that staggering four-year terms would prevent a large turnover of legislators in one year. The Board of Supervisors existed for 149 years and the Legislature for over 48 years with two-year terms. Even with the one turnover of seven new legislators in 2014, there was no disruption in the county operation. There is an administrator and department heads that provide continuity of operation. The excuse that it takes two years to become knowledgeable and effective would, in my opinion, mean that legislator does not have the qualifications and should not have been elected in the first place.
I urge you to vote no and preserve the voter’s ability to determine who will serve every two years.
ROBERT MULTER
Middlesex