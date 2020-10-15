A tale of two presidents: one a leader, the other not
To the Editor:
This election season consider a study in contrasts: two American leaders; both Republican Presidents; one living, the other dead.
One avoided military service and is even reported to have suggested that servicepersons who die in battle are “suckers” and “losers.” The other was murdered in a war trying to keep the country united. Prior to his death, he rightly stated that in losing their lives, our servicemen had given their country “the last full measure of their devotion.”
Allow for another comparison. Concerning racial unrest, we are at perhaps the most wrenching time in our country’s history since the civil rights movement. Rather than seeking to unite us, one leader calls white supremacists “good people” while refusing to make even one speech aimed at healing the country. He prefers instead to endanger the lives of his supporters at partisan rallies where he slams opponents and sprinkles racially divisive stereotypes throughout his remarks. This strategy of divide and conquer so distressed his defense secretary that this former cabinet member issued a statement denouncing his behavior and rhetoric, saying that he “is the first president in my lifetime that does not try to unite the American people. Instead, he tries to divide us.” With the help of his sycophants, this leader is even willing to undermine our very electoral process in order to remain in power.
On the eve of the Civil War national tensions were perhaps higher than even today. To a nation profoundly divided on the issue of slavery the other leader’s inaugural speech was a plea for common purpose. Taking the side of hope over hatred, he appealed to the very best within us saying: “We are not enemies, but friends. Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely as they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
We will soon select a president. Ponder the qualities embodied by these two very different men. Which are qualities we should expect from a true leader? Which are qualities we, ourselves, should strive to emulate? Which are qualities we should nurture in our children and grandchildren?
Choose wisely. The soul of our nation is at stake.
PETER SARACINO
Oaks Corners