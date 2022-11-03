Holden cares for communities
To the Editor:
Steve Holden fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he’ll fight for his constituents in Congress.
Unlike his opposition, he’s funded by small, independent donations rather than special interests, which means he’s free to work tirelessly for the things that are important to you and your family. Whether the issue is making sure our schools are safe for our children, our vets get what they deserve, your family has access to affordable healthcare, people have jobs at a living wage, or our water is safe to drink, Steve is on our side.
A vote for Steve Holden is a vote to make our communities safe, healthy, and secure.
ROBERT R. SCHIESSER
Dundee