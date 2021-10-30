To the Editor:
Former Speaker of the House Tip O'Neil was fond of saying that all politics is local. However, that statement no longer seems to apply.
Currently, there appears to be a great deal of difference between national and local politics. For example, how often do you hear local small-town politicians talking about voting rights, healthcare, abortion, and women's rights? Generally, local politicians run on what national party they belong to and little else. Occasionally they give their background, but seldom do they have a platform. This generally results in the winners simply belonging to the national party with the most registered voters in that electoral district, not the person with the most talent or best qualifications.
Our democracy often suffers when a situation develops where one-party rule is the norm. Competition is diminished, and we all know that competition improves performance. Also, the system of checks and balances tends to be negated. This is something the founding fathers worked very hard to build into the Constitution. A prime example of this is the Tweed Ring and the resulting corruption that developed because there were no checks or balances in that government at that time.
What finally broke up the Tweed Ring was a change in voting styles, which led to improved government. This is what we are beginning to see in Phelps town government, a notoriously one-party government. Currently we have Democrats actively supporting Republican candidates, and a couple of Republicans who are supporting Democrats, especially for town supervisor, but also for the other positions up for election as well. They see that this monopoly over our town government is not in the best interest of the community. They also see that the national political party of a person does not correlate with how local politicians will function. In fact, one-party rule often prevents the most talented people from serving their community.
Perhaps it might be better if local parties drop their national label and adopt local labels. This would reduce the possibility of people just voting party and not knowing anything about issues or competence among the candidates. It also would reduce the possibility of a weak person serving many terms simply because of their party. Our founding fathers realized we needed a check on misguided power and a balance of opinions for good government to exist. Maybe we should follow their lead.
DON BOGART
Phelps