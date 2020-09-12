To the Editor:
The Allegany County Democratic Committee (ACDC) has followed up its endorsement of Tracy Mitrano’s candidacy for Congress with a $1,000 donation — the maximum amount a local party organization can make to federal candidates in any calendar year.
This is Mitrano’s second bid to unseat the 23rd congressional district’s current representative, Republican Tom Reed.
“Our committee began its unwavering support for Tracy’s candidacy in 2018,” said ACDC chair Michael J. McCormick. “This contribution is another important expression of that support, but it is far from the last. We are working with volunteers across the county and indeed the entire district to register voters, to spread awareness of and preference for Tracy’s qualifications and platform, and to get out the vote in November to elect a compassionate, hard-working Democrat to our seat in Congress.”
“The Allegany Democratic Committee inspires me every time I visit with them. I love their can-do, optimistic spirit!” Mitrano said. “Their generosity in this contribution touches me deeply, and I thank them so very much for it in the promise that together we can and will make a difference!”
CLAUDIA WHEATLEY
Allegany County Democrats