Our country is in turmoil due to COVID-19 and anti-government protests by Antifa and others. Our economy is hurting due to state government-created shutdowns and bureaucratic red tape, causing catastrophic conditions affecting even local governments. Many groups, and the media, are trying to take advantage of the situation.
Many cities, primarily Democrat run, have erupted into war zones. There are near daily occurrences with burning, looting, assaults, murders, and defacing government property. Historical statues and memorials are favorite targets. The goals seem to be destabilization and instilling fear into citizenry, like domestic terrorism.
The concerns regarding deaths in police custody are valid and need mutual accountability. People should not be committing crimes, nor resisting the police during arrests. Obey police orders. Do not reach for that gun, knife, or whatever. There are legal mechanisms to go after illegal police activities. The violent methods being deployed to bring about accountability are illegal and wrong. There is a movement now to defund police, with no government protection for individual citizens. Since schools are not teaching history and civics, we forget how the federal government had to step in and forcibly take down the KKK in the South using federal troops and police. That was a successful model to restore civil rights, law and order.
Democrats and Republicans both packed COVID-19 bills with pork-barrel pet projects and spending. Regardless, the states shut down the economies, let the state own the results and pay for the mess. Where’s Schumer’s promised Social Security relief? How does this ballooning national debt help our children and grandchildren? When did we do religious litmus tests for Supreme Court nominees, like Amy Coney Barrett?
Democrats accused Trump of withholding money from Ukraine for political leverage. Yet, Biden was on video tape brazenly admitting to withholding money from Ukraine until they got rid of a prosecutor going after his son Hunter Biden for illegal activities and laughing about it.
How about mail-in voting, election fraud, and the dilution of votes? Millions of illegal immigrants have been allowed in, they are now being represented in census counts, and those states are improperly benefiting from the illegal immigration by the reallocation of representatives and federal funding, electoral votes. Many of those states issue driver’s licenses to illegals, which can be used for voter ID.
Wake up people! Vote Trump!
JAMES WEDMAN
Lyons