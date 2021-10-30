To the Editor:
After receiving the flyer from Doug Avery and Dave DeLelys, I got to talk to a truck driver that actually hauls the leachate from Seneca Meadows landfill. From what he told me, I don’t think these two candidates have ever been to the landfill. If they have, they would know about how the leachate is managed properly.
The truckers haul untreated leachate to waste treatment plants that are equipped to treat it effectively. However, most of the leachate is treated onsite at the landfill by a sophisticated RO system. The treated leachate is purified water, which meets and exceeds safety standards for direct discharge into the local water table. SMI continues to be a good neighbor and send the purified water into the Seneca Falls sewer lines as yet another revenue benefit to the town. If you look at the town budget this revenue is always over $250,000. This arrangement was formed under former village Mayor Brad Jones.
In addition, there is no hazardous license needed to haul the leachate away.
Just what are these candidates trying to make up next? Why are they slandering SMI saying that 100,000 gallons of toxic leachate is dumped into our water and sewer daily? If they are lying about this, what else are they capable of?
Also, the Democrat candidates claim the landfill is operating without a permit. Now, who can believe it would still be open? If, for any reason, SMI were in violation of anything, it would be headline news. We all know this to be true. Does everyone remember the fake news headline “blowout at the landfill?” If anyone is in violation of the host agreement, I think it’s our town … as we are still taking the check and cashing it.
So, before you go vote, please try to figure out who exactly is looking out for our best interest. The two who hate the landfill, and have proven to do anything in their power to close it, or the ones running to improve our community and keep not just the taxes down, but do what’s best for us.
SANDY FARNSWORTH
Seneca Falls