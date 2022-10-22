To the Editor:
I strongly encourage voters in Ontario County to vote David Cirencione for sheriff of Ontario County.
Not only is he a proven law enforcer as a deputy sheriff, but he has dedicated his adult life trying to make this county safe for everyone. He also has the honesty, integrity and respectability to bring the department out of dark times and back to its past glory.
For me and a lot of other people, it's a no-brainer. Vote for David Cirencione for Ontario County sheriff.
SHAWN FERGUSON
Geneva