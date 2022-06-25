To the Editor:
All registered Republicans should participate in the Republican primary on June 28. We need someone with a plan to stop the exodus of disgruntled New Yorkers to other states; Rob Astorino is that very man. Rob is committed to making NYS a better place to work and live. Are you tired of “government as usual” filled with unfair agendas, unbelievable taxes, and Republican In Name Only candidates? Then I urge you to vote for Rob Astorino.
Recently, Rob spoke in Rochester, and I chatted with him afterwards. Rob has a successful eight-year track record as County Executive in Westchester County. He did a great job of improving his constituents’ lives, keeping the budget under control while still addressing his community’s needs. That says that Rob Astorino is a thoughtful leader who knows how to get things done responsibly. Rob was so impressive, I announced: “You are just what New Yorkers need!” and immediately offered to volunteer.
Rob has spoken out on unconstitutional, unscientific COVID mandates for businesses and schools. He wants to increase public safety, repealing the No Cash Bail Bill, and ensuring that we do not defund police. Rob has a sensible “all of the above” energy strategy. He will reduce job-destroying regulations and invest in our infrastructure plus improve the quality of our educational system.
Please join me in voting for Rob Astorino for Governor, as he is the right man for the job.
JOYCE STOTTS
Newark