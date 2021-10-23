To the Editor:
I just received a mailing from Seneca Meadows (SMI). The intent — to spread guilt and fear, telling us: Without them property taxes would go up, fear that we will have to pay for waste disposal, and how they use local vendors to boost the local economy. They acknowledge the piece is intended to spread fear when they say on the backside of the piece: “the truly scary part ...”
The landfill is detrimental to attracting new business to Seneca County, particularly in the Seneca Falls/Waterloo areas. Coming off the Thruway, the stench of the landfill greets visitors. It is not a positive introduction to our communities.
The mailing piece closes with their motto “Valued Partner, Trusted Neighbor.” A valued partner would not spread fear and guilt. A trusted neighbor would not have to work so hard to gain support. The single purpose of these mailing pieces is to make the community feel they cannot survive without the landfill. If you will pardon the pun: This is rubbish. Many, many communities survive and flourish without the aid of a landfill, we can too.
I support Doug Avery and Dan DeLelys in their run for Seneca Falls town council. They have the attitude and ability necessary to move our area forward without landfill financial support. Because of the landfill’s broad impact and though I live in Waterloo, the decisions made in Seneca Falls affect the quality of life in my community.
The landfill had its run. When its permit runs out, it’s time we take the reins back and dictate how we want our communities to move forward, without the negative impacts the landfill provides. Doug and Dave can help us do that.
KAREN ROTHFUSS
Waterloo