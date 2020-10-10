To the Editor:
Does the White House think we are all stupid?
Does President Trump think we are a bunch of lemmings following him off the cliff of COVID-19? Does the Republican Party really think we believe that its support of Trump’s policies on health is safe for our communities?
I am not an idiot. My neighbors are not fools either. President Trump is the latest “super spreader” of this pandemic and yet the Republicans in Congress for the most part again remain silent as he and his staff remain disingenuous about his health: Fever or no fever? Really sick or not? Contagious or not?
Mr. Trump, knowing he was positive before a public rally and before the first Presidential debate (I wondered why his face looked so red under his makeup), has no respect for those around him, his staff, people at his rallies, Mr. Biden, and all of us.
Rep. John Katko has followed President Trump off that cliff, clearly so that he receives federal campaign funds from the Republican Party and its supporters. That is not a calculus that I can accept, nor should you. Mr. Katko and his Republican peers claim that the Democrats are trying to create a socialist state (by the way, the healthcare facility that recently treated our President is socialist), will kill the economy by raising taxes (quite the contrary raising taxes has improved our economy and at least as importantly, raising the living standards of the poor), will destroy our military (there is no evidence of that), and will defund the police (never spoken of by Joe Biden).
Don’t play the fool’s game! Tell the Republicans that we are not stupid. We have an alternative, Dana Balter, to actually represent us in Congress and not rich individuals and corporations.
JOHN L. GHERTNER, MD
Wayne Action for Racial Equality
Sodus