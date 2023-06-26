To the Editor:
I encourage you to vote in the Democratic Primary for Ontario County Clerk on June 27 for Heidi Barend-Guerrie. Her resume shows her as the best person to fill the position.
During my tenure as an Ontario County supervisor and as a member of the Government Operations Committee, I witnessed firsthand Heidi’s dedication and knowledge put to work for our county residents.
She served 11 years as Deputy County Clerk under excellent county clerks, beginning with Robert (Bob) Mack, so she knows the job and has the necessary experience to run the office from day one. Twenty-five years overall, working for the county, brings depth to her qualifications and shows her dedication to the residents of Ontario County.
Heidi’s successful creation of Veterans Day at the DMV, which has provided a stress-free environment for our veterans, shows her awareness and compassion. Her initiation of Ontario County Organ Donation Month encouraged organ donation registration to benefit others: to the credit of the DMV staff, Ontario County has won awards for increased organ donor registrations. Heidi would like to explore opportunities to expand DMV services to other areas of the county and reinstate passport processing for increased convenience to county residents and as an increased revenue source.
Heidi comes from a family of public service. She knows the county clerk's office provides many vital services for all, and has solid plans to bring transparency to the department.
Heidi is the superior candidate for Ontario County Clerk. Vote for Heidi on 6/27/23!
SAM CASELLA
Canandaigua