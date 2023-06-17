To the Editor:
I possess neither the requisite skills in telepathy nor the advanced alien technology to know exactly what Jan Regan thinks of native Genevans, but I sincerely doubt it's disdain. And I certainly don't think anyone could charitably conclude that from her dislike of the phrase "Geneva born and bred" (Gregory Peck, June 14, "One statement said it all about Regan").
The phrase "Geneva born and bred" may come from simple pride of place, but instead often comes across as condescending exclusivity that might be offensive if it weren't so comically petty and provincial; especially when used as a point of comparison to someone without any control over the fact they were born somewhere else.
If I did have at my disposal such alien technology, it might reveal that Regan thinks the most important part about being Genevan is choosing to be here, whether its been 50 years or five. And maybe, too, that pettiness is the last thing Geneva needs more of today.
BEN LOPATIN
Geneva