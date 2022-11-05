To the Editor:
Kyle Brimm has come forward to represent the 6th Ward with the best intentions.
Once he decided to step forward as a representative of his ward he approached the opportunity with optimism and commitment. He did not wait until Election Day, he came to City Council with a strong interest to get involved as quickly as possible to make sure the 6th Ward had continuity of representation.
He has brought forward a positive attitude and level of experience not only from his career at Paychex but his community engagement living and growing up in Geneva. He has been continually engaged in organizations with an interest to give back to the community. His contributions have helped improve the quality of life in Geneva and his ward. I have been impressed with Kyle's ability to get up to speed on process, along with the effort he puts into research on issues facing this Council and city.
I fully support Kyle as the best candidate on the ballot for the November election and am confident he will provide the 6th Ward with the representation and vision that creates the most value for those residents.
STEVE VALENTINO
Mayor, City of Geneva