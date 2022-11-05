To the Editor:
Kyle Brimm is relatively new to the Geneva political scene. He is running to permanently fill the City Council spot for Ward 6.
Kyle has a degree in economics and management as well as being well versed in the fundamentals of budgeting. He has a solid understanding of the myriad of outside factors that always come into play. Being employed in the customer service field, he has expertise in problem solving and a fine-tuned ability to listen to consumers and deduce what they are specifically looking for. He has excellent intuition and these skills that he brings to the table makes him the right choice to serve on Council.
His credentials speak for themselves and the takeaway is that he has no hidden agenda and will be a team player, eager to partner with Council to set reasonable expectations. He understands that solutions often take a reasonable amount of time.
The top two factors that he believes are important is to bring a listening ear to ensure that citizens’ voices are heard. He has always been, and continues to be, a man who believes listening and learning from the people he will be representing is always foremost in his mind. Kyle is a realistic man and believes in innovating solutions that may not have a clear solution.
Kyle’s goal is to make a difference and have a positive impact in the community which will bring a much needed breath of fresh air to the dynamics of Geneva City Council.
KATHY AMMERMAN
Geneva, on behalf of One Geneva