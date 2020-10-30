To the Editor:
I am currently a junior at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and am writing to express my support for state senate candidate Samra Brouk, who is running in the 55th district.
As a college student in the Finger Lakes region, I have seen my campus and our country suffer through the pandemic, an economic crisis, racial injustice and the rising impacts of global warming. The United States is at a critical juncture and we need leaders who will properly addresses the numerous crises that continue to swelter in our divided country.
This is why I am writing.
Samra Brouk is looking to flip the 55th State Senate District into a progressively blue stronghold. Samra is fighting for quality healthcare for every New Yorker, for clean technology and jobs, for the conservation and protection of our natural resources, for equity in the state’s tax codes and for unity among all New Yorkers.
As a country, we often forget about the importance of local elections. At the state level immense change can occur that can then wash over the country at large. This is an election that cannot be taken for granted.
We need strong progressives like Samra in office and we need them now. Our environment, our health, our jobs and our collective future cannot wait any longer.
ROBERT RUSSELL
HWS/Buffalo