To the Editor:
It's fine for Congressman Reed to deplore violent protest — I do, too — but it's disingenuous for him to act as if the President he supports so fervently isn't making an enormous contribution to the tension that results in violence: race baiting, veiled threats, attacks on peaceful protesters, calling political opponents enemies of the state.
Much of the violence — most, it may turn out — has been perpetrated by the President's supporters, e.g., the men arrested for the Kenosha shooting and for the arson following the Rochester riot.
Mr. Reed can't pretend to be bipartisan and to support the institutions that have truly made America great when he fails to criticize the President's incendiary, illegal and autocratic behaviors.
ANTHONY SUCHMAN
Montour Falls