Canandaigua city Republicans back Palermo
To the Editor:
The city of Canandaigua Republican committee met with both candidates running for Ontario County sheriff. We asked many questions of both on sensitive and difficult issues.
We have decided to support Silvio Palermo for sheriff of Ontario County for the following reasons:
1. Twenty-five years’ law enforcement experience, 15 years as watch commander and commander of firearms and field-training programs.
2. Six years in elected public office, including deputy town supervisor.
3. Law enforcement degree, a public administration degree and successfully completed the FBI’s LEEDS executive leadership program.
4. Silvio has worked in different law enforcement agencies bringing with him the successful and varied best practices from each.
We believe it is time for change and new ideas in the Ontario County sheriff’s office. We need a strong leader with much experience who is honest, ethical, loyal to the residents and possesses integrity. We have known Silvio for many years and believe him to be the right selection for Ontario County, for today and our future.
There was a letter to the editor the other day suggesting Ontario County Republicans had endorsed the other candidate. This is false. The Ontario County Republican Committee has not endorsed any candidate for sheriff!
CINDY WADE
Chairwoman, on behalf of the
City of Canandaigua
Republican Committee