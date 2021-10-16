To the Editor:
I’d like to ask all Walworth voters to consider voting for our slate of town candidates in the upcoming election. We offer a diverse group of folks unified in moving our town forward. From the steady, battle tested leadership experience of Susie Jacobs for supervisor to the compassionate proficient activism of Tiffany Paine and the business savvy of John Crumb for Town Board, all our candidates bring something special and beneficial to Town Hall. We have been through some intense times as a community and will need this unique combination to help shepherd us through to the future.
When making your decision, I implore you to not think of labels but of actions and deeds. If you perform that exercise in conjunction with your research while fulfilling your civic duty, I am convinced you will land on these candidates being the best options for our wonderful town.
While you’re at the polls, please also consider voting for Steve MacNeal for Sheriff. He is proof that we care not for an individual’s party affiliation but for vision and competence and he has that in spades. The fact that he is born and raised here in Walworth doesn’t hurt either!
Respectfully,
BRIAN SCHNEEMANN
Chairman, Walworth Democrats