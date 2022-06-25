To the Editor:
Voluntarily submitting this letter of endorsement supporting Ontario County Sheriff candidate David Cirencione was unquestionably the right thing to do.
And while being affiliated with numerous state and local law enforcement interests, groups, agencies and activities for some 40 years now, we've gained considerable insight into the formidable challenges faced by the Office of Sheriff, in every county, in every state on every day.
For municipal government to provide street-wise and book-smart services as required by law, the effective foresight and competent decisions by those elected to carry out (ethically, we might add) such services should be based on the expertise championed by he who is best qualified and prepared.
We can't imagine anyone better qualified and prepared — both street-wise and book-smart — than David Cirencione for the position of Ontario County Sheriff.
Quality government service, by both those elected and appointed, is the core root of an economically balanced, resident-friendly, well-managed society; sustaining it is paramount to community stability.
The political process being what it is allows folks like us to ask from our hearts that registered Republicans from all communities throughout Ontario County duly vote their knowable conscience to continue supporting the career levels of personal integrity, discretion, ethics, credibility and professional competency exemplified by David Cirencione.
We believe these are sufficiently rational reasons to elect David Cirencione to the Ontario County Office of Sheriff and urge all voters to support his candidacy on Primary Day, June 28.
GEORGE and CARIN HERREN
Canandaigua