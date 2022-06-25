To the Editor:
I am writing as I have a genuine concern for the future of our Ontario County Sheriff's Office and am pledging my support to Lt. David Cirencione as the best candidate to lead the agency forward.
I have watched Lt. Cirencione advance during his 20 years with the sheriff’s office. As a road patrol deputy, he was meticulous with his investigations, a steadfast advocate for crime victims. Caring, compassionate and dedicated. As a field training officer, he mentored new officers, instilling in them the same values and work ethic that he possesses. He was a crime scene technician, his work instrumental in having prosecutions result in successful conclusions.
Upon his promotion to sergeant, David continued to guide his shift members, expecting nothing but the best from them. He supervised the Crime Scene Unit and helped to train new technicians in their duties. Once in his current rank, lieutenant, he was assigned to command the Criminal Investigations Division. He is responsible for coordinating and supervising personnel who are investigating the most serious of crimes. Throughout his career, Lt. Cirencione has served the county with integrity, dedication and distinction.
I have served the citizens of Ontario County as a member of the sheriff’s office for over 33 years. I am hurt and offended by mailings and social media postings that appear to portray our agency as poorly trained, dysfunctional and in desperate need of repair and rebuilding. Yes, we recently experienced a dark period in our history, yet during that time the men and women of this agency continued to report for work and perform their duties in a professional, efficient and dedicated manner. We are now past that period, finally moving forward and healing. This is a time to continue in a positive direction, not a time for drastic change and uncertainty.
Lt. David Cirencione is best suited to provide our department with the consistent and stable leadership we need at this time. With his 20 years serving the citizens of Ontario County, he is the only person who can lead the department in continuing to provide professional, effective, efficient law enforcement services to the residents of Ontario County. His experience, work ethic, values and devotion to our community make him my choice to be our next sheriff.
JOHN R. PECK
Gorham