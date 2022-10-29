To the Editor:
A heads-up to Ontario County voters. Do your research so you can cast an informed vote. We have three candidates for Ontario County Sheriff.
One candidate has zero experience with budgets. (Ontario County Sheriff’s budget is approximately $40 million). He has no experience with overseeing deputies or ensuring there are programs providing for their protection and well-being. He has no experience with leading a large department of any kind. And he is most likely unaware of all local, state and federal laws that need to be followed. Don’t be fooled by the spoiler!
Another candidate was appointed in August and started a full-time job last month! Don’t be fooled by the one who is not fully devoted to the department!
That leaves one candidate for Ontario County Sheriff — David Cirencione. A 20-year veteran of our sheriff’s office, David is currently serving as a lieutenant, oversees the Criminal Investigation Unit, Background Investigation Unit and the Crime Scene Unit. Prior to these programs, he has overseen the Eastview Mall Detail, Underwater Search and Recovery Team, the Field Training Officer Program and was the uniformed Road Patrol Lieutenant. David Cirencione is also an instructor at the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy. He has a history of giving back to the community serving as a volunteer firefighter for 29 years (Nester Hose Company, Geneva Fire Department). He supports veterans as a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Winnek Post 396, and is a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Qualifications will determine success. We need someone who is skilled in crisis intervention, communication and analytical skills. One who will make sure Deputies are provided medical and mental health security and one who can plan for effective county jail measures and procedures for the safety of jail personnel and inmates.
We need a leader who will oversee the safety of our deputies and the general population. We need a full-time sheriff! David Cirencione is the only one who meets the criteria.
Do your research and I’m sure you will find as I have — there is only one qualified candidate on the ballot. Your vote for David Cirencione for Ontario County Sheriff will ensure a strong, ethical Department and a leader who will listen to the people.
YVONNE CHAVEZ
Canandaigua