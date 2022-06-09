To the Editor:
The voters of Ontario County have an opportunity to elect an outstanding individual, David Cirencione, as sheriff. I have had the honor of working with Lt. Cirencione over the years on critical incidents and always knew what an outstanding representative of Ontario County law enforcement he is.
David is the most qualified candidate, an amazing person and the only logical choice for sheriff. Ontario County does not need a politician. We demand a leader that makes Ontario County and the men and women of the sheriff’s office their priority.
Ontario County residents do not need to elect a sheriff that has had multiple jobs in local law enforcement always looking for something better to further their personal and professional goals or show up when there is an election.
Being a consistent leader in Ontario County law enforcement for 20 years, Lt. Cirencione has the demonstrated skills and experience to immediately take to this important leadership position. He has the courage to always do what is right and the common sense to see it through. Lt. Cirencione is well respected by law enforcement and our local community as evidenced by the broad base of support he has received.
Please join me in electing David Cirencione as our new sheriff by voting for him in the Republican Primary elections on June 28.
ERIC R. HEIECK
Geneva Police Department (Lt. Ret.)