To the Editor:
I am all in favor of a fair fight. Tell me what you stand for, believe, what you’ll do. But when false innuendos start, the game changes.
How can someone be in an effective position to lead when they trash a whole department, insinuating that corruption still runs deep — worse, falsely insinuating their opponent is part of that corruption? Have they gained the respect of people who will serve under them or have they perpetuated a step backward, returning to that bruised morale?
Instead, give me a candidate with integrity and proven management. David Cirencione’s foundation is based on community service. Twenty-eight years as a volunteer firefighter, achieving leadership roles of lieutenant and captain (Geneva Fire Dept). Twenty years in the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, working his way from deputy to lieutenant. Job stability. Growing through the ranks.
Give me someone with effective negotiation skills. Rational thinking. Rapport building. All characteristics demonstrated in David Cirencione’s life of service.
Give me a candidate who recognizes trouble and works to be part of the solution. We had a problem in the Sheriff’s Office. David Cirencione was the first management team member to call for the resignation of a former sheriff. He stepped up at the risk of losing his job.
David Cirencione demonstrates compassion and empathy. In 2017 a deputy lost his life when a driver ran a stop sign. Mrs. Shaver wrote of David’s standing by the family, both in the traumatic first days and continuing on today, honoring a commitment he made to them five years ago. We only know this because Mrs. Shaver stepped forward. David is there to serve others with no desire for personal acclaim.
A powerful statement that David can work with law enforcement and service beyond the county line is demonstrated with his endorsement by NYSPIA (more than 2,000 active and retired people from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation), NYS Troopers PBA (approximately 6,000 active and retired State Police from rank of trooper to major), and the Geneva Career Firefighters Union.
Give me a winning candidate for sheriff who stays above the fray, will not participate in negative personal attacks or innuendos. Give me a candidate who demonstrates positive negotiation and communication skills, integrity and positive attitude.
I see all these attributes in our candidate for sheriff, David Cirencione. A vote for David is a vote for a positive move forward for our Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
YVONNE CHAVEZ
Canandaigua