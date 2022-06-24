To the Editor:
I first met Dave Cirencione eight years ago. My wife was home with our young children while I was traveling home from work. One of our children suffered a medical event. She called 911, and the first emergency responder to arrive was sheriff’s office Sgt. Cirencione. He assured my wife things would be OK while he rendered care and they waited for the ambulance to arrive. The ambulance arrived within a few minutes; thankfully, our child was treated and made a full recovery.
When I arrived, Sgt. Cirencione introduced himself and brought me up to speed on the situation. I cannot say enough about the professionalism and compassion he exhibited to my family that day.
Since then, I have had the opportunity to work closely with now Lt. Dave Cirencione and his undersheriff choice, Sgt. Mike Rago, on numerous emergency medical calls in field and hospital settings. In every encounter, these two gentlemen have demonstrated competent leadership for their officers while showing genuine empathy and concern for those affected by unexpected trauma and tragedy.
The people of Ontario County would be well served with these two at the helm of the Ontario County sheriff’s office. Please join me in voting Dave Cirencione for sheriff in the June 28 Republican Primary.
Respectfully,
SCOTT GLICK, D.O.
Emergency Medicine Physician
Pre-hospital Care Medical Director
Volunteer Firefighter