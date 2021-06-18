To the Editor:
Hello, Village of Clyde constituents!
The Village of Clyde Republican caucus will take place on Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m. It will be held at Lauraville Landing on Water Street in the Village of Clyde. There is one vacancy for a village trustee, for a term of three years. Everyone, regardless of political affiliation, is welcome to attend. Voting on candidates is restricted to registered Republicans.
If you would like the support of the Republican party and are not a Republican you can run on our line if the caucus is open. Contact us at (315) 651-2338 if you are interested and bring supporters to the caucus. We look forward to seeing you.
NICOLE L. MALBONE
Town of Galen Republican Chair