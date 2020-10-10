To the Editor:
Food insecurity is not unknown in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier; we have always had hungry people in our communities and hungry children in our schools. In 2019, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier reported that a shocking 12% of our population is food insecure. Heartbreakingly, 41% of the people served were our region’s children.
The COVID-19 pandemic makes all of this exponentially worse. For example, Loaves & Fishes in Tompkins County went from serving 450 meals a week in February to 1,000 in April. Despite Trump’s claim to the contrary, unemployment is only getting worse — forcing New York state officials to build cooperative links between food producers and food banks to meet this expanding need.
Leslie Danks Burke, the challenger for State Senate in NYS District 58, has demonstrated a longstanding interest in creative problem-solving in our region, especially around farming, food, and land and water use. She encourages bipartisan thinking (she founded Trailblazers PAC which supports local-level candidates of any party who stand up for honest government) and she will act as a stimulus to regional efforts to deal with food insecurity which may well become worse this winter. As a volunteer at the Friendship Donations Network, I see how lives are being shaken and changed by hunger ,and I support Leslie Danks Burke because she does not deny this reality of life in the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Please vote this election. Our children and families depend on it.
SUSAN ROBINSON
Ithaca