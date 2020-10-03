To the Editor:
As a resident of Ithaca for over 50 years I have developed a deep appreciation for our community and the natural beauty of the Finger Lakes.
Evaluating the candidates for New York State Senate District 58, one stands out as an uncompromising supporter of the environmental health of our region. Leslie Danks Burke’s publications reveal her expertise about water policy and land use for recreational and economic purposes and also how to serve and support farmers who too often get left out in the land use equation.
Although Tom O’Mara has served on the State Environmental Committee for almost a decade, he does not appear to have supported any legislation which would actually protect our environment. Is this related, perhaps, to the fact that his law firm defends the industries that are contaminating our land, water, and air?
In contrast, Leslie represents a breath of fresh air with none of Mr. O'Mara's conventional loyalties. Leslie founded Trailblazers, a non-partisan effort to improve life in the district, and she has worked diligently to understand and improve environmental and social issues affecting all citizens of all ages. Let’s change the scene: Put Leslie in the State Senate to utilize her robust energy and impressive expertise.
LAURIE DAMIANI
Ithaca