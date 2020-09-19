To the Editor:
I ask you to consider the importance of a candidate that works to bridge the divide rather than split it further. I believe the perfect candidate is Leslie Danks Burke.
Ms. Danks Burke is committed to closing the gap in all sectors of the government where it hurts our local district the most.
She has carefully laid out a plan for tax reform that helps both farm production and local small businesses as well as the general socioeconomic class of the 58th district.
Not only has Leslie planned tax reformation she has also looked beyond the needs of her current constitutions to the needs of their children. For example, Leslie suggests that due to the high taxes we already have to pay there are ample funds to create universal pre-kindergarten which in turn creates more teaching jobs and gives parents access to free early childcare allowing them to work without worrying about their children.
The next step in educational reform to provide brighter futures for District 58s youth is reinvesting in the public school system. If funding is allocated to the schools equally and not based on the average income of their zip code every student will be able to gain a quality education that will help set them up for success. Proper funding throughout elementary, junior high and high school enables school districts to create programs that help students get a taste of what they want to do with their future.
The future of New York State Senate District 58 is in the hands of the young people who I encourage to vote for Leslie Dank Burke as she is ready and willing to invest in you!
COURTNEY VONA
Alpine, Schuyler County