To the Editor:
"Fifteen years ago, with my baby on my hip, I started driving around upstate New York listening to folks share how hard it is to get ahead in an economy rigged against working people,” writes Leslie Danks Burke in a recent email. “I began to realize that the pundits were wrong: The ‘two sides’ are not ‘left’ and ‘right.' In fact, most of us agree with each other, most of the time.”
In a time of disheartening and destructive divisiveness, this statement is refreshing and is one of the many reasons I plan to vote for Leslie Danks Burke for New York State Senate.
Leslie’s commitment to the well-being of people over party politics has gained her endorsements by Republican mayors in Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben counties, Democratic mayors in Steuben, Tompkins and Yates counties as well as from a diverse group of constituents.
I agree with Leslie’s recognition that "the powerful get us fighting with ourselves, over things to pull attention away from the real divide, and that divide is this: Most of us are scrambling to get by while our taxes go up, our schools get shortchanged, and healthcare costs break us while the people at the tippity-top get wildly rich.”
No matter what party you belong to, you will have an extraordinarily hard-working, smart, committed, strong, and caring advocate for education, healthcare, rural economic development, and honest government in Leslie Danks Burke. Please join me in giving her your vote.
SAOIRSE McCLORY
Ithaca