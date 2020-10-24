To the Editor:
Two years ago, voters of the 58th NY State Senate District sent Tom O’Mara to Albany to work for us. We pay him a handsome salary of $110,000 as well as the salaries of aides who staff his two offices. We also foot the bill for an ample per diem and fund his generous pension plan.
Sen. O’Mara’s response? Barely into his term, the senator sued us, the people of New York, insisting that he only had to work part-time for all this largess. The other 50 percent of his time he would spend catering to clients of Barclay Damon, a powerful law firm that does a lot of business lobbying in Albany. He won the suit. Unlike the vast majority of his legislative colleagues who work 100% for their constituents, Mr. O’Mara is a proud part-timer.
New York is the midst of a pandemic and an economic depression. We need representatives in Albany who will work around the clock to deal with these problems. We can no longer afford a senator who works for us only when not hobnobbing with wealthy clients.
We need to elect Leslie Danks Burke to replace Tom O’Mara. We need a full-time senator who puts us, not a paycheck, first.
NICK SALVATORE
Ithaca