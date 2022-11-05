To the Editor:
For the past six weeks or so, I have been watching the newly released television shows from ABC, CBS, NBC and other networks. I am really trying to enjoy them. But ... I have used the mute button on my remote so often, I am in need of a new one.
The networks must be getting paid very well for all the political "garbage" that we are forced to listen to.
Don't trust this one, don't believe that one, who served our country and who didn't. Who is on our side and who is on theirs? Who is Red and who is Blue. Who cares? If the politicians were willing to give straight answers as to what they stand for, it would make the election process much simpler.
When commercial time comes on, which is entirely too often, I just hit the mute button and wait for the program to resume. Hence my problem. It will all be over soon, though, with Election Day right around the corner.
I just can't wait for a Tide or Sensodyne commercial.
CHARLIE KAYE
Seneca Falls