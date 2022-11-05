To the Editor:
I want to alert voters of a write-in candidate, Scott Bowes, running to fill the seat of 6th Ward councilor currently held by Republican Kyle Brimm, who was appointed by Council a few weeks ago.
In a district where registered Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans, I applaud Scott Bowes for giving voters a choice in this election. I urge residents to consider this long-time Genevan, veteran, open-minded candidate who enters this race to fully and responsibly represent the interests of the 6th Ward.
This pivotal seat has seen a great deal of very sad turnover. Be sure to come out and vote on Tuesday. If you are uncertain on how to write in a candidate, look for flyers distributed in your neighborhood, or ask a poll worker for assistance. Your correctly spelled entry (Scott Bowes) on the write-in line will make a true difference in giving your ward the voice it deserves.
JAN REGAN
Geneva