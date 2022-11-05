To the Editor:
President Biden and the Democrats promised to put working families first and they have accomplished the most major legislation for middle-class families in decades.
The American Rescue Plan: Providing resources to keep working families afloat and providing new childcare and health care policies. It also protects the retirement security for millions of Americans. These funds allowed rural communities like Seneca County to attract the best workforce talent.
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: Investing $1.2 trillion in America’s infrastructure that has been eroding for the past decades! In every community we will see the results of these improvements.
CHIPS and Science Act: Bringing back U.S. high tech manufacturing with guaranteed middle-class family-sustaining construction and manufacturing jobs. President Biden celebrated a new chip manufacturing plant in Clay, NY, last week!
Inflation Reduction Act: Addressing climate change and domestic energy production that will generate millions of jobs for middle-class Americans!
We can show our support for these historic, long-overdue initiatives by voting Nov 8.
SUSAN OTTENWELLER
Romulus