To the Editor:
After watching each of the televised Jan. 6 Hearings, it is apparent to me that if we are going to save our democracy and the rule of law from the far right-wing Republicans who seek to destroy it, every one of us must vote in this election either in early voting, by absentee ballot, or in person on Nov. 8 to elect each of the Democratic candidates who are running for office.
As a Canandaigua resident, I am proud to cast my vote for Steven Holden for U.S. Congress in NY District 24, Kenan Baldridge for NY State Senate District 54, and Steve Slavny for Ontario County Sheriff, along with Roman Misula and Maroun Ajaka for NY Supreme Court.
Our freedoms and human rights are on the ballot this year, so please support these Democratic candidates as they will restore honesty and integrity to their respective offices. While the Republicans attempt to take away our freedoms, please join me in reversing their harmful efforts and move our country forward in a positive direction for everyone by electing Democratic candidates in November.
LOIS GOLBECK
Canandaigua